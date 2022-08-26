Rain potential drying up

QUINCY (WGEM) - What a difference 24 hours in the forecast data cycle can make. We have gone from rain of possibly over an inch and a prolonged period of rain on Sunday into Monday. To what now looks like a line of showers or thunderstorms that moves through on Sunday and some remnant activity possibly Monday in the morning hours. Any hopes of mitigating some of the abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions that have developed are going to be dashed. The rain on Sunday looks like it will slide through just the northern tier of the Tri States once again. Not everyone is going to see this rain. most of Monday’s rain looks like it dries up before it even gets here. It looks like we will only see a half inch or less if you are under the line of showers. Then to add insult to injury, what was looking like an active weather pattern for Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday of next week now looks dry. With any shower and thunderstorm activity passing to the north or to the south of the region. This is not good news for our farmer friends. This is definitely going to cut into their higher end yields.

