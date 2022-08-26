United Way announces fall Dine United schedule

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - United Way of the Mark Twain Area reported Friday it is partnering with various restaurants throughout the fall season to raise money for their mission.

Leadership with United Way encourages individuals to go dine at the following specific area restaurants on each specific day.

Each participating restaurant will then make a donation to the United Way Campaign.

The following is the Dine United schedule for the fall of 2022:

Sept. 7 - Java Jive in Hannibal

Sept. 14 - Crossroads Bar & Grill in Center

Sept. 21 - Fiddlestiks in Hannibal

Sept. 28 - Primos in Canton

Oct. 5 - Finn’s Food & Spirits in Hannibal

Oct. 12 - Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal

Oct. 19 - Rebel Pig in Palmyra

Oct. 26 - Breadeaux Pizza in Palmyra

Nov. 2 - Ole Wolfhound Pub in Hannibal

Nov. 9 - Tropical Smoothie in Hannibal

Nov. 17 - Fireside Sports Bar & Grill at Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange

Nov. 23 - McDonalds in Hannibal

United Way said the money raised through Dine United will benefit the 2022-23 Inspire The Future Campaign, which benefits 19 area non-profit organizations.

You can learn more about United Way and the 2022-23 Campaign on their website.

