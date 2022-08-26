United Way announces fall Dine United schedule

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - United Way of the Mark Twain Area reported Friday it is partnering with various restaurants throughout the fall season to raise money for their mission.

Leadership with United Way encourages individuals to go dine at the following specific area restaurants on each specific day.

Each participating restaurant will then make a donation to the United Way Campaign.

The following is the Dine United schedule for the fall of 2022:

  • Sept. 7 - Java Jive in Hannibal
  • Sept. 14 - Crossroads Bar & Grill in Center
  • Sept. 21 - Fiddlestiks in Hannibal
  • Sept. 28 - Primos in Canton
  • Oct. 5 - Finn’s Food & Spirits in Hannibal
  • Oct. 12 - Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal
  • Oct. 19 - Rebel Pig in Palmyra
  • Oct. 26 - Breadeaux Pizza in Palmyra
  • Nov. 2 - Ole Wolfhound Pub in Hannibal
  • Nov. 9 - Tropical Smoothie in Hannibal
  • Nov. 17 - Fireside Sports Bar & Grill at Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange
  • Nov. 23 - McDonalds in Hannibal

United Way said the money raised through Dine United will benefit the 2022-23 Inspire The Future Campaign, which benefits 19 area non-profit organizations.

You can learn more about United Way and the 2022-23 Campaign on their website.

