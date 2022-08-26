Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire

Smoke could be seen above the trees from the Pittsfield, Illinois, Towercam
Smoke could be seen above the trees from the Pittsfield, Illinois, Towercam(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Aug. 26, 2022
BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs, Illinois, caught fire Friday afternoon.

Officials at Winchester City Hall confirmed the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and at least five other departments were responding.

Authorities on scene said the fire had started about 2:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen about 20 miles away in Pittsfield rising from the trees on the WGEM Towercam. You can view that Towercam here.

Traffic to the facility is now reopened on Ill. 100 at the I-72 exit.

According to the company’s website, “Westermeyer Industries designs, manufactures, and distributes high-quality components and accessories for the commercial and industrial refrigeration and air conditioning industry.”

The company began in the garage of founder Gary Westermeyer and now occupies more than 100,000 square feet at the facility just south of Bluffs.

