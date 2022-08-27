Bentley’s Splash Pad in Keokuk now open

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A new feature in Keokuk’s Tolmie Park, Bentley’s Splash Pad, is now open. It’s a place for disabled kids to safely enjoy a splash pad, right next to Bentley’s Playground.

The splash pad honors 11-year-old Bentley McGhghy who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Bentley’s mother Nicole McGhghy said the splash pad is a “dream come true.”

“We used to travel to St. Louis, far away,” McGhghy said. “Just for Bentley to play in a playground.”

McGhghy said Bentley’s Playground, which opened in 2017, took years to become a reality. Now, five years later, Phase 3, Bentley’s Splash Pad, is now complete.

“We got together with the local Odd Fellows and formed Keokuk nonprofit group KPLAY. And we have slowly built this park. Whether you’re a parent in a wheelchair, you can now play with your children as well,” McGhghy said.

Laysha Schaeffer and her daughter Addie were among several who came out to cool off at the splash pad.

“With this, I know my daughter struggles with swimming,” Schaeffer said. “She is getting a lot better, but this gives her water play and she can also just have fun, run around.”

KPLAY President Trish Payne said a combination of community donors and grant awards are what helped fund the $230,000 project.

“All together, KPLAY has raised over $600,000 with our projects,” said Payne.

Payne also works for the school district. She said there were no play places for handicap children in the Keokuk school district.

She said seeing these kids play in Bentley’s Playground and Splash Pad will raise awareness.

“It’s so important to teach our children how to play with each other,” Payne said.

Payne said next up is a handicapped restroom and changing area that will go in the park.

They said they will continue to raise funds for the projected cost of the $50,000 installation.

