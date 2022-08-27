Brown Co., Mount Sterling Police face problems with U.S. Cellular calls

Phone Call
Phone Call(Pexels)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Mount Sterling Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook pages that callers with U.S. Cellular are facing difficulties with calls to dispatch and other non-emergency numbers.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said that some U.S. Cellular callers can’t be heard when calling dispatch.

The Mount Sterling Police Department is asking callers that use U.S. Cellular to use a different service when trying to reach either office for non-emergency reasons.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported they’re working to resolve the issue.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
How to watch the QND vs. QHS game
WATCH: QND vs. QHS
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

Illinois Elections
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
Missouri Capital
Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books
Iowa educators discuss the teacher shortage
Iowa educators’ discuss the teacher shortage
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire