Brown Co., Mount Sterling Police face problems with U.S. Cellular calls

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Mount Sterling Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook pages that callers with U.S. Cellular are facing difficulties with calls to dispatch and other non-emergency numbers.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said that some U.S. Cellular callers can’t be heard when calling dispatch.

The Mount Sterling Police Department is asking callers that use U.S. Cellular to use a different service when trying to reach either office for non-emergency reasons.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported they’re working to resolve the issue.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.