Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured

Cellphone video shows concertgoers evacuating following a reported disturbance at a Wiz Khalifa show. (TWITTER, KAHLI ROBEY, CNN, Twitter/Kahli Robey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said.

People started exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Police said in a news release early Saturday that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The disturbance happened about 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa’s show that was part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic, according to The Indianapolis Star. The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheater, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.

In a parking lot outside, some audience members were making cellphone calls as others wept and held each other, the newspaper reported.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, released a statement Saturday thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

Police did not immediately reply to a message seeking details on the nature of the disturbance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Sports Extra: Fulton vs. Hannibal Baseball Highlights From America's Hometown
WGEM Sports Extra: Friday (August 26th) QHS Defeats QND In The Crosstown Showdown; Hannibal Falls In Opener; Macomb Routs Rushville; Fort Madison Takes Down Keokuk; QHS Defeats Canton On The Soccer Pitch
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music’s biggest acts
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say