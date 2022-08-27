Iowa educators’ discuss the teacher shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions. KCCI talked to one teacher who left the profession and one who stayed to get their perspective on Iowa’s teacher shortage.

Nick Covington and Aaron Tecklenburg have lots of things in common. Both teach history. Both live in the Des Moines metro. But as Tecklenburg heads back to school, Covington won’t return to the classroom, for the first time in more than a decade. Covington said that decision started with parent criticism of content he said he’s been teaching for years.

“I was trying to teach my AP European History kids about issues in modern nationalism,” Covington said. “It kind of launched me into a series of meetings with my administration, about parent complaints in the ways that I was teaching about white nationalism in the context of the history class. That was the start of a very long conversation that a year later ended in my resignation.”

Covington said he was also targeted online.

“My picture from my school staff page got shared around on social media groups and personal accounts,” Covington said. “The comments would read, you know, ‘fire this guy’ and expletives and all those kinds of things, too. And it’s really hard just not to take those things personally.”

He said that led to a lot of sleepless nights, days of unpaid leave for his own mental health and an impact on his students.

“You really start to say, ‘Well, can I teach about these topics at all? Can I —if a student brings it up — do I feel comfortable addressing that in class?’ and I had certainly hit a point where again, I was always on the watch for the next shoe to drop and wondering if the next thing I was going to teach about was going to be the thing that again gets me taken into another meeting.”Tecklenburg said he’s also seen a shift in the perception of teachers and has dealt with extra challenges teaching current events. But he said it’s his support system that has kept him in the classroom.

“For me personally, I’ve continued to love the classroom [and] love the profession. [I’m] very thankful for the leadership that I had and still have in our school,” Tecklenburg said. “I guess I’ve just been grateful for being able to lean on great coworkers, great leaders. So again, the job hasn’t gotten easier, but I still enjoy it as much or more as I ever have.” Even though he’s still heading back to the classroom, Tecklenburg said he’s seen more teachers resign than ever before.

“In my career, for the first time in 22 years, it was right there in front of you. Like we don’t have enough subs today, you know, or we don’t have enough coverage today. It was tangible, and it was every day,” he said.

Covington blames the shortage on systemic issues that have compounded over time.

“We’ve been building up to this teacher shortage now for the better part of 20 years,” he said. “Through kind of bipartisan policies on both sides that have looked at test scores as the measure of educational success, that have really, you know, devalued teachers and their unions, and made their jobs a lot more difficult in the classroom.”Tecklenburg and Covington say fixing those systemic problems is crucial to recruiting and keeping more Iowa teachers.

“Give teachers back professional autonomy, treat them as professionals,” Covington said. “Let them do the things that they’re trained, and that we hire them to do, which is, make decisions about what’s best for the students in front of them and in a given decision. And then, of course, pay them appropriately, right, give them the tools to be successful, but make sure they’re compensated for that.”

Tecklenburg said it’s time to look for real solutions.

“We’re going to face the same challenges that a lot of professions face and it takes the people on the inside that have done it to give you that firsthand experience and really look for solutions,” Tecklenburg said.

