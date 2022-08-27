Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses

Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their daughter. (KCCI, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iowa couple is hoping to get justice for their daughter following a lethal overdose.

They are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the dealer who sold her the lethal drugs.

Robert and Karletha Gilliam are mourning the loss of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara, who died on Aug. 23rd.

“The preliminary investigation, it looked like an accidental overdose of fentanyl,” Robert Gilliam said.

The couple went on Facebook and made their first offer at $10,000, then $20,000 to whomever can identify the dealer’s name, address, and phone number.

“If we can save just one life or take one dealer off the streets or make an impact on someone’s life to stop what’s going on, then we are going to do that,” Robert Gilliam said.

“Many other families are going to suffer if something’s not done,” Arletha Gilliam said.

The couple admitted their daughter had substance abuse issues, but believes the reward is their effort to pay it forward.

“This is our gift back to her, so the next family doesn’t have to go through this,” Robert Gilliam said.

The couple said this is not about revenge, but about legal justice.

“Families are tired of losing their kids. Families are tired of losing their mothers, fathers, uncles, cousins,” Arletha Gilliam said.

For now, they hold on to each other and memories of their daughter.

“She was my heart, my soul,” Robert Gilliam said.

They urge everyone to talk with their children and let them know they are loved, because there is no guarantee there will be a tomorrow.

“You don’t know that one day they are not going to be there. It doesn’t matter if they have drug addiction, what they’re into. They are still your child so take care of them,” Robert Gilliam said.

The couple says any information they gather will be forwarded to the Des Moines Police Department.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Sports Extra: Fulton vs. Hannibal Baseball Highlights From America's Hometown
WGEM Sports Extra: Friday (August 26th) QHS Defeats QND In The Crosstown Showdown; Hannibal Falls In Opener; Macomb Routs Rushville; Fort Madison Takes Down Keokuk; QHS Defeats Canton On The Soccer Pitch
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

Latest News

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music’s biggest acts
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say