Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks.

On Saturday afternoon, troopers responded to the 13-mile mark of the main channel for the single-vessel crash.

Investigators confirm one person died. The crash ejected several people inside the boat. Investigators say everyone on the boat is accounted for. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Troopers advise boaters to reduce their speed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
How to watch the QND vs. QHS game
WATCH: QND vs. QHS
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

Disc Golf Shelter
Pike County Rotary Club gets funding to build a shelter house at Lake Pittsfield
Bentley's Splash Pad
Bentley’s Splash Pad in Keokuk now open
Phone Call
Brown Co., Mount Sterling Police face problems with U.S. Cellular calls
Illinois Elections
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections