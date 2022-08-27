Pike County Rotary Club gets funding to build a shelter house at Lake Pittsfield

Disc Golf Shelter
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Lake Pittsfield is getting an enhancement soon to attract visitors.

The Pike County Rotary Club is now fully funded to build a shelter house at Lake Pittsfield’s disc golf course.

President Michael Jennings said disc golf is a popular sport in the area that attracts visitors from all over the country. He said bringing a nice amenity to the lake will be a nice addition to those passing through.

The shelter would keep them out of the sun, give them a place to stretch and enjoy a scenic view of Lake Pittsfield.

Jennings said they will also be able to host national tournaments bringing hundreds.

“Hopefully, down the line with this shelter house it will add value to the tournaments that are here,” Jennings said. “And will help continue to bring people to Pike County.”

Jennings said the shelter house will cost around $6,000 with half being funded by the Rotary Club’s district, and the Pike County Rotary Club matching that.

He said the goal is to have it done by October.

