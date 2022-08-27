Recall issued for ‘Blue’s Clues’ riding toy after children suffer facial injuries

The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(Gray News) - Huffy Corp. has issued a recall for thousands of its ride-on toys after multiple children have reported being injured while using the toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 28,550 “Blue’s Clues” foot-to-floor ride-on toys are included in the recall, as the item can tip forward when a child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

The company has received reports of 19 children falling forward while riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.

According to the recall, the ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the “Blue’s Clues” cartoon dog character. The toy is intended for children 1 ½ to 3 years old.

Consumers were advised to take the recalled ride-on toy away from their children immediately and to stop using it.

The agency said the Huffy Corporation could be contacted at 800-872-2453 for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the ride-on toy.

The model number included in the recall is 55061 with date codes 15221, 15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 and 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

The recall notice said the toy was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from August 2021 through July 2022 for about $40.

