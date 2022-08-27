Warmer and more humid with some chances for rain Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and beyond set to be drier with temperatures running below normal.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Warm and humid conditions are returning to the region and will stay the rule through Monday with heat index values in the 90s and daytime high temperatures in the upper-80s to lower-90s for most of the area through Monday. In short, it will feel more like traditional late August weather.

A warm front lifting north tonight will bring a wind shift and increasing clouds. These clouds will stick around Sunday though some sun is likely to make an appearance too. A weak disturbance will bring a chance of isolated to scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder late Sunday afternoon, though most of us will likely stay on the dry side with this first system. Areas that are lucky enough to cash in on rain Sunday evening may see a few tenths of an inch.

The better chance for more appreciable and perhaps more widespread rainfall comes with a cold front that approaches the region on Monday in conjunction with more potent upper-level atmospheric forcing. While there is a better chance of precipitation with this setup, again, some will likely remain on the drier side but with slightly more numerous showers and a few thunderstorms the chances for measurable rain are better Monday afternoon than Sunday evening owed to this stronger atmospheric forcing aloft; lucky recipients could see 0.50″ or better, especially where scattered thunderstorms occur. The current forecast trajectory favors the southern tier of the Tri-States for the higher rainfall chances Monday and the Storm Prediction Center also has a marginal risk for severe weather across the eastern portions of the viewing area Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Drier weather with daytime high temperatures below normal is expected Tuesday and beyond. Timing, placement, and rainfall prognostications are still subject to change in what is an evolving forecast.

