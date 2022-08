WGEM Sports Extra: Friday (August 26th) QHS Defeats QND In The Crosstown Showdown; Hannibal Falls In Opener; Macomb Routs Rushville; Fort Madison Takes Down Keokuk; QHS Defeats Canton On The Soccer Pitch WGEM Sports Extra

Sports Extra: Fulton vs. Hannibal Baseball Highlights From America's Hometown (WGEM)