Canton hosts block party fundraiser for gateway sign

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - In Lewis County, Canton residents held a block party to raise money for a gateway sign off of U.S. Highway 61.

The event took place downtown with a car show as the center of the event.

Organizer Kristy Horner said it’s important to raise funds for this sign because she thinks it would attract travelers to the Canton area.

“Thinking of some ways that we could raise money for the gateway sign, we knew it was going to be expensive and we don’t want taxpayer’s dollars to be used for that, so we’re coming up with some creative funding and fundraising, so that’s why it’s taken us several months to plan,” Horner said.

Officials estimate the gateway sign will cost $100,000.

The Main Street Association plans on raising the rest of the money through more fundraisers and grants.

