Community festival raises money for Mendon schools

Friends of Unit 4 president Bobby Shupe says the festival started in order to help teachers and...
Friends of Unit 4 president Bobby Shupe says the festival started in order to help teachers and combat state funding issues.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - A festival was held at the Adams County Fairground on Saturday to provide fun and games for locals.

Saturday was the 7th annual Community Fall Festival.

Put on by Friends of Unit 4, it’s a fundraiser for the Mendon Community Unit School District.

They raise money to donate to the school from selling raffles and food, and from regular donations.

Friends of Unit 4 President Bobby Shupe said the festival started in order to help teachers and combat state funding issues.

“Originally, it was the shortfall from school’s state funding, the money going towards these classrooms and just where teachers were needing some extra stuff, but the money wasn’t there, so we started this festival as an initial fundraiser starting the school year to provide for that,” said Shupe.

Shupe said since the festivals began, they’ve been able to raise more than $120,000 for the Mendon Community School District.

Click here to view projects Friends of Unit 4 help fundraise for.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
How to watch the QND vs. QHS game
WATCH: QND vs. QHS
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

Local Boy Scout Jacob Mays said he was excited to sell cotton candy and raise money for his...
St. Peter Parish holds annual picnic
Organizer Kristy Horner said it’s important to raise funds for this sign because she thinks it...
Canton hosts block party fundraiser for gateway sign
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Disc Golf Shelter
Pike County Rotary Club gets funding to build a shelter house at Lake Pittsfield