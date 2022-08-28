Community festival raises money for Mendon schools

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - A festival was held at the Adams County Fairground on Saturday to provide fun and games for locals.

Saturday was the 7th annual Community Fall Festival.

Put on by Friends of Unit 4, it’s a fundraiser for the Mendon Community Unit School District.

They raise money to donate to the school from selling raffles and food, and from regular donations.

Friends of Unit 4 President Bobby Shupe said the festival started in order to help teachers and combat state funding issues.

“Originally, it was the shortfall from school’s state funding, the money going towards these classrooms and just where teachers were needing some extra stuff, but the money wasn’t there, so we started this festival as an initial fundraiser starting the school year to provide for that,” said Shupe.

Shupe said since the festivals began, they’ve been able to raise more than $120,000 for the Mendon Community School District.

Click here to view projects Friends of Unit 4 help fundraise for.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.