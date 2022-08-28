Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church

Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – The former lead pastor of a church in Ohio was found guilty of operating a funeral home without a license.

He is now headed to prison for almost 12 years, according to WOIO.

Shawnte Hardin was convicted in early August on 31 criminal charges that include operating an unlicensed funeral home, abuse of a corpse, passing bad checks, theft and tampering with records.

Authorities say Hardin is linked to the cremated remains of nearly 90 people found inside of his now former church in Akron.

Hardin’s attorney said the cremated bodies were being stored at the church after a friend of Hardin’s, who was a funeral home director, lost his license. The funeral director said he was storing the cremains as he tried to locate relatives of the deceased, but the funeral director has since passed away.

Before Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison by a judge in court, WOIO reports that the people he hurt yelled in outrage. One woman reportedly in tears yelled, “You lied to me, you lied to me!”

Another woman in tears asked Hardin, “Is this how you treat family?”

The prosecutor said substantial incarceration was needed for a man who violated the public’s trust and impersonated a funeral director in at least four counties.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
New business JustTasking is created to help you save time.
A new local business designed to help Adams County residents save time

Latest News

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries