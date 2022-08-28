Illini West adds counseling services to improve safety, school climate

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Illini West High School is adding a new counseling service for students this year that hasn’t been offered before, and it comes as an effort to improve school safety and provide intervention crisis management.

Superintendent Jay Harnack said the district had been looking at adding a counseling service for one year, but worked hard over the summer to make it a reality for this school year.

“I think we’re really just focused on an ounce of prevention approach,” Harnack said. “Making sure that every kid in our school has an adult they feel they can trust and talk to as a way of preventing crisis management situations.”

While the pandemic heightened the need for reinforcements, the district is looking to make the service available long term.

“We’re hoping to make it a sustainable thing as long as our students need it,” Harnack said. “I can envision us having some form of this service to our students from a crisis management standpoint for the foreseeable future.”

Ryan Bliss is the school’s current guidance counselor. In his 12 years at Illini West he’s helped students prepare for their college education, build relationships and assist students in need.

Bliss said he’s also an aid to students who need regular mental health counseling. With extra help, he said they can stop a flame from turning into a wild fire.

“It also allows us to be less reactive and more preventative in nature, and proactive and seek out kids a little bit more before maybe a crisis would happen,” Bliss said.

Bliss said that since the district first announced the addition of counselors, there was an immediate response from parents in need.

With the counselor’s assistance, another goal is to help students reacclimate to a normal school setting.

“A lot of times they were on a Zoom or in their own environment,” Bliss said. “They may have to learn again how to get along with others.”

Counselors from the Mental Health Centers of Western Illinois (MHCWI) will be available for students from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Parents are encouraged to contact the school at 217-357-2136 if they believe their child needs counseling services at school.

The new counseling service is being paid for by the district with a Title I grant and could cost about $35,000.

