Local league celebrates National Women’s Equality Day

QUINCY (WGEM) -League of Women Voters of Adams County met on Sunday to celebrate Women’s Equality Day.

Over 20 people in attendance came to remember and celebrate the 19th amendment passing.

“This really dramatizes the need to keep the issues of women equality. Child care, making sure women have equal pay for their work, those kind of things are what we stand for and what we want to make sure people remember,” said League of Women Voters of Adams County President Mary Ann Klein.

The league presented 3 narratives at the Lorenzo Bull House.

One dramatized narrative was on how the amendment was passed.

The LWV meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Quincy Public Library.

Klein said anyone is welcome to come to those meetings and join their group.

