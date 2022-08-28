A new local business designed to help Adams County residents save time

QUINCY (WGEM) -JustTaksing is a new local business opening up soon to help you get your tasks done that you don’t have time for.

Jarid Jones is the founder and CEO of this new platform.

The business allows people to have others do tasks for them or people can sign up and be the one that does the tasks.

Tasks include things like doing dry-cleaning, mowing your lawn, dropping off packages or even furniture assembly.

When asked about safety of customers Jones said, “Doing a background check, but even more than that, references and referrals through individuals in the community. In a place like Quincy it’s really easy to get that and get an honest answer.”

As of now, Jones is looking for what he calls, “taskers,” to apply on their website.

Jones is hoping to have just tasking fully operating by the end of the year.

You can visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

