A new local business designed to help Adams County residents save time

New business JustTasking is created to help you save time.
New business JustTasking is created to help you save time.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -JustTaksing is a new local business opening up soon to help you get your tasks done that you don’t have time for.

Jarid Jones is the founder and CEO of this new platform.

The business allows people to have others do tasks for them or people can sign up and be the one that does the tasks.

Tasks include things like doing dry-cleaning, mowing your lawn, dropping off packages or even furniture assembly.

When asked about safety of customers Jones said, “Doing a background check, but even more than that, references and referrals through individuals in the community. In a place like Quincy it’s really easy to get that and get an honest answer.”

As of now, Jones is looking for what he calls, “taskers,” to apply on their website.

Jones is hoping to have just tasking fully operating by the end of the year.

You can visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs catches fire
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
Sports Extra: Fulton vs. Hannibal Baseball Highlights From America's Hometown
WGEM Sports Extra: Friday (August 26th) QHS Defeats QND In The Crosstown Showdown; Hannibal Falls In Opener; Macomb Routs Rushville; Fort Madison Takes Down Keokuk; QHS Defeats Canton On The Soccer Pitch

Latest News

Superintendent Jay Harnack said they district is looking to keep the counseling services...
Illini West adds counseling services to improve safety, school climate
League of Women Voters of Adams County met for Women's Equality Day
Local league celebrates National Women’s Equality Day
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
St. Peter Parish holds annual picnic
St. Peter Parish holds annual picnic