The potential for broadband access in Schuyler County is increasing

RUSHVILLE, Ill.(WGEM) - The potential for broadband internet access is increasing.

Schuyler County Economic Development Commission (SCEDC) Executive Director Schuyler Isley said the project is still very early in the works, but is a real possibility.

SCEDC is currently working with the county’s internet providers to develop a plan.

Isley said better internet speeds could attract more businesses to the area while also facilitating competition and communication.

“We need to make sure that our citizens and those that want to come here to work have really good access to broadband internet connection so they can do all the things they normally do from home,” Isley said.

Isley said having speedy wi-fi would be a boost for rural economic development.

“In today’s economy, rural economic development is even more challenging than ever,” Isley said.

The goal is to have broadband access to every address in Schuyler County. Isley said SCEDC would likely rely on grant funding to make it a reality and could be up to three years before the project begins.

