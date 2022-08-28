Seasonable but Humid with Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Sunday; Severe Weather Possible Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) -As expected, a disturbance is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area Sunday afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, I cannot rule out an isolated instance of a strong or even marginally severe thunderstorm this afternoon or early Sunday evening. If you’re lucky enough to cash in on rain, several tenths of an inch (or more!) are possible in areas that see thunderstorms, and the agricultural community needs it. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning are the primary threats with these thunderstorms. Many will stay dry for now, however, but remember, if thunder roars, go indoors!

Seasonable daytime temperatures in the mid to upper-80s will be the rule Sunday and the humidity stays through Monday, so it will remain ‘sticky’ outdoors. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid-70s will see some mix of clouds and clear skies at times during the night. On Monday, the chance for showers and storms is a bit higher, and as a cold front moves through later in the day scattered strong to severe storms are becoming more of a possibility, especially late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. While rain chances are higher areawide on Monday, some areas are likely to miss out on most of the beneficial rain as this still doesn’t look like a widespread heavy rainfall event for everyone across the entire Tri-States that ameliorates the abnormally dry or even officially moderate drought conditions. Afterward, it will be drier, less humid, and slightly cooler for the remainder of the week as we usher in September.

