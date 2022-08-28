St. Peter Parish holds annual picnic

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The St. Peter Parish picnic festivities started at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s a chance for the Quincy community to gather together and raise money for St. Peter Parish.

Local Boy Scout Jacob Mays said he was excited to sell cotton candy and raise money for his scout troop.

“Usually the stuff that goes to the parish picnic helps with gym equipment and the stuff that we make funds for camping trips and camping supplies, so we can go have fun,” said Mays.

Live music was provided by the band Brushville until 11:30.

