‘Run!’: 2 killed in Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead

Police respond to a deadly Safeway shooting in Bend, Ore., on Sunday. (Source: CLINTON KLINGBEIL/CNN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Oregon responded to reports of an active shooter Sunday night in the area of The Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend.

Police responded to the scene about 7 p.m., KPTV reports.

The shooter is believed to have entered the shopping center parking lot from the back side near Costco and fired shots into Big Lots. Then, the shooter entered the west entrance of Safeway.

“I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming,” a shopper said. “It was a horrifying experience.”

After shooting one person at the grocery store entrance, the shooter moved deeper into the store, where he shot and killed a second person.

Police said they heard gunshots when they entered the Safeway, but found the suspected shooter, a man, already dead. They said they found an assault-style rifle and a shotgun near his body.

Medics transported the initial person shot to a nearby hospital, where the victim was declared dead. Police said there was one other person with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, and police are obtaining search warrants for the suspected shooter’s residence. Police are asking anyone with information about the event to contact them.

