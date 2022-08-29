3 people dead in shooting, including suspect; 2 Phoenix police officers hurt

Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night.

Phoenix police say that the shooting happened after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17, Arizona’s Family reported.

Officers said the situation started when the suspect, wearing full tactical gear, including a vest and a helmet, walked out of a hotel and began firing his semi-automatic rifle randomly.

At one point, investigators said, he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at a business, but it did not catch fire.

As he continued shooting toward a nearby business, a man and a woman pulled into the parking lot and were shot and killed.

When police arrived, two officers were shot. Both injured officers were rushed to the hospital, one of whom was released early Monday morning. The suspect was later found dead.

Authorities said three other men sustained various injuries due to the shrapnel from the gunfire.

“Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. “How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix police issue, this is a community issue. If not now, when?”

Early Monday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that is was assisting in the investigation.

