Adams Electric Co-op to hold annual meeting

CAMP POINT, Il (WGEM) - Adams Electric Cooperative, Camp Point, will hold its 82nd annual meeting of members on Sept. 7. During the meeting, members will hear reports from board officers, staff and the manager.

Registration for the meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and a free dinner of grilled pork chop sandwich. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Baily Park in Camp Point.

Three directors will be elected during the meeting. Director candidates are district 1- Eric Ewing, consisting of Astoria township of Fulton County and Littleton, Oakland, Buena Vista, Woodstock, Browning, Rushville, Bainbridge, Hickory and Fredrick township of Schuyler County. District 2- Brent Clair, consisting of Keene, Northeast and Houston townships of Adams County and Augusta, Chili and St. Albans townships of Hancock County. District 3- Laura Meyer, consisting of Gilmer, Columbus, Burton and Liberty of Adams County,

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the meeting, entertainment for the children, music by Burt Shackleton and numerous displays by local businesses.

Additionally, the cooperative will have a pole climbing demonstration and displays featuring the latest equipment and technology.

In severe weather, the meeting will move to Central High School.

