Adams Electric Co-op to hold annual meeting

Electric towers
Electric towers(KAIT)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP POINT, Il (WGEM) - Adams Electric Cooperative, Camp Point, will hold its 82nd annual meeting of members on Sept. 7. During the meeting, members will hear reports from board officers, staff and the manager.

Registration for the meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and a free dinner of grilled pork chop sandwich. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Baily Park in Camp Point.

Three directors will be elected during the meeting. Director candidates are district 1- Eric Ewing, consisting of Astoria township of Fulton County and Littleton, Oakland, Buena Vista, Woodstock, Browning, Rushville, Bainbridge, Hickory and Fredrick township of Schuyler County. District 2- Brent Clair, consisting of Keene, Northeast and Houston townships of Adams County and Augusta, Chili and St. Albans townships of Hancock County. District 3- Laura Meyer, consisting of Gilmer, Columbus, Burton and Liberty of Adams County,

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the meeting, entertainment for the children, music by Burt Shackleton and numerous displays by local businesses.

Additionally, the cooperative will have a pole climbing demonstration and displays featuring the latest equipment and technology.

In severe weather, the meeting will move to Central High School.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
New business JustTasking is created to help you save time.
A new local business designed to help Adams County residents save time

Latest News

Quincy city officials said they are making good progress on getting their summer road work...
Quincy making progress on summer road projects
Quincy making progress on summer road work
Quincy making progress on summer road projects
The potential for broadband access in Schuyler County is increasing
The potential for broadband access in Schuyler County is increasing
Local league celebrates National Women’s Equality Day
Local league celebrates National Women’s Equality Day