Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 28th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Clara Straight
Paul Corzatt
Dutch Kirchner
Bexsen McDonald
Amelia Baladenski
Joseph Jackson
Amie Sneed
Rick Adams
Trei Fuller
Lynn Hogge
Skip Gillis
Melissa Schutte
Lexi Carlton
Jake Armstrong
Josh Armstrong
Nora Freiburg
Lindsay Kill
Kyleen Hollensteiner
Travis Hollensteiner
Ricky Schoaff
Lynn Hackbarth
Jan Robbins
Holly Willdrick
Erik Goodapple
Lisa Fenton
Bobby Doran
Nancy Deters Helton
Shawn Thomas
Mellia Treaster
Hudson Ayres
Susan Pratt
Roger Henderson
ANNIVERSARIES
Ed & Skip Gillis
Hank & Shirley Nash
Cody & Erin Holst
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.