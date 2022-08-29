Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 29th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Doyle Lutz
Rita O’Hern
Melburn Fisher
Larry Snyders
Becky Meyer
Margaret Louise Hesse
Will Jansen
Gary Janssen
Larry Burns
Arnold Tournear
Owen Gamage
Tyler Thorman
Dallas Neff
Eric Vance
Hunter Hildebrand
Mikayla Dobbins
Linda Hutcherson
Kris Dorethy
Michael Knight
Jan Johnson
Ralph Fairchild
Charlotte Cook
Lisa Fundel
Richard Wallingford
Tina Harris
Cathy Prunty
Case Pieper
David P Carroll
Marty Willing
AJ Bourn
Kimberly Carlson
William DeJong
Stella Ferris
Glenna Grove
Rosalee Lorton
Paula Wise
ANNIVERSARIES
Fred & Emily Kientzle
Jonathan & Alexis Boyer
Pastor Jeff & Sarah Corson
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.