Conservation agents monitoring river health

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Every animal plays an important role in the ecosystem of the Mississippi River, including small freshwater mussels.

This is especially true in Hannibal, where the mussel bed is estimated to be as old as, if not older, than the city itself.

That is why agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation teamed up with divers Monday to collect, classify, count, and age river mussels.

Fisheries Management Biologist Travis Moore said this process is necessary because of the role mussels play in keeping the Mississippi River healthy.

“One of the biggest things they end up doing is they are incredible filter feeders,” said Moore. “And folks do not realize how many tons of sediment that they take out of our Mississippi River and so it’s just vitally important that we have those mussels out here.”

He said mussels also provide spawning habitat for other animals in the river.

Moore said it has been 10 to 15 years since some of these mussel beds were analyzed.

Part of the reason the Hannibal area was chosen was because of the recent riverfront project which saw habitats moved to prevent harm.

“We moved them into a site upstream here and then they went ahead and did the riverfront project,” said Moore. “So we’re out here today looking at a site that they relocated some of those animals to, and we’re hoping to look at the new riverfront and see if its starting to be populated naturally.”

More surveys are planned later in the week towards the Saverton, Louisiana and Clarksville, Missouri, areas.

You can find out more information about freshwater mussels and the role they play in the ecosystem here.

Meteorologist Logan Williams helps toss the collected mussels back into the water after they were identified, measured and aged. (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.