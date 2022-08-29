Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center

By Isaiah Haywood
Aug. 29, 2022
MOUNT STERLING, Illinois (WGEM) - Dot Foods Inc., headquartered in Mount Sterling, Illinois, broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center.

The facility, in Manchester, Tenn., is the second in that state and is expected to create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operation. It is expected to open in fall 2023.

Dot selected Stellar as the design-builder of the project. Stellar also designed and constructed Dot’s Dyersburg, Tenn., facility, which opened in 2015. Dot will also use a substantial number of local and regional contractors on this project.

“When we are looking at where to locate a new facility, the available talent is among our top considerations,” said Dick Tracy, Dot Foods president. “We are excited about the workforce in Coffee County and the surrounding region and believe we have a lot to offer as an employer. We talk about family a lot at Dot. We are a family owned and operated company. Breaking ground on our new Manchester distribution center means our Dot Foods and Dot Transportation family is growing, and that’s always reason to celebrate.”

Dot said they will invest $50.5 million into the 177,000-square-foot facility, which will include offices and dry, refrigerated and frozen warehouse space and an on-site garage.

It will also be the first location to open with an on-site health care clinic for anyone covered on Dot’s medical plan. The company has been adding clinics to its existing facilities to give employees and their families access to convenient health care.

Hiring for the majority of jobs will begin in the spring.

Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI), the company’s transportation affiliate, has already begun hiring truck drivers in the region.

