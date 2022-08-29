Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Monday.

The commando died of his injuries “surrounded by family and colleagues,” the ministry said in a statement.

The soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The Marion County coroner’s office in Indianapolis identified the victim as Simmie Poetsema, 26, but didn’t immediately release any additional information.

The two other wounded soldiers were conscious, the Defense Ministry said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. The Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of the downtown Indianapolis shooting scene. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
New business JustTasking is created to help you save time.
A new local business designed to help Adams County residents save time

Latest News

After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say