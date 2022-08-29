Fishing Requirements Issued for Huckleberry Lake

The city of Hannibal partners with the Missouri Department of Conservation to manage the lake.
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Anyone planning on fishing soon in Huckleberry Lake, make sure to look at the posted regulations first.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has issued fishing requirements for those wishing to catch at the lake.

There is a daily limit for how many fish you can catch:

  • Six largemouth bass larger than 15 inches
  • Four channel catfish
  • Four trouts
  • 30 crappies
  • 20 for all other fish
  • Trout are catch and release only through the end of the year

A fishing license is required and those seeking to catch trout must also have a trout permit.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation Supervisor Mary Lynne Richards said she was excited to see people taking advantage of the lake.

“This is really the only public fishing spot besides the river and it is very very popular,” Richards said. “It is a very popular park with lots of amenities in the park, you can do everything here.”

She said fisherman of all ages and experience levels frequent the lake in the mornings and evenings, especially once the weather cools a bit more.

Richards said the requirements are part of the larger effort to manage fish numbers in the lake.

“The Missouri Department of Conservation is managing the number of fish, so we’re kind of watching the population and seeing how its doing this first year, and we will be restocking in November with trout,” said Richards.

All regulations are posted on the bulletin board near the handicap parking spot.

You can also find the regulations here.

