Hawk football squad gears up for season with excitement, focus

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University Head Football Coach Gary Bass could barely contain his anticipation.

He knows there is a lot to look forward to with a strong group of returners along with immediate impact additions to this year’s squad.

“In 11 years, this is the most excited I’ve ever been,” said Bass, who will start his sixth year patrolling the sidelines as head coach Sept. 1 versus Glenville State College at QU Stadium. “Average teams are coach led, but great teams are player led, and that couldn’t be more true right now with everything we’re doing.”

QU returns three of its four captains from last year in seniors B.J. Wilson, Peyten Chappel, and A.J. Hardin. Joe Webb enters his first year with the program after transferring from Division 2 powerhouse Northwest Missouri State. He was also selected as a captain.

“I knew Joe was going to be one (captain) in the future for our football program,” Bass said. “But for our guys to elect him that quickly says a lot about the character and intangibles that young man carries. He is a team first guy, does everything right, and I couldn’t be prouder and happier.”

Offense

The Hawks had their highest scoring season in school history last year and return junior quarterback Tionne Harris, who set a new single-season passing touchdown record during last year’s campaign despite missing nearly two full games.

While the 35-point per game machine will have many familiar faces, there are many reasons to be even more intrigued about a unit that enters its second year under the direction of offensive coordinator Kaleb Borghardt.

A healthy Harris provides a nice dual-threat option for this unit. He will have his top target back from last season back in star wideout Hardin, who caught 9 TDs and accumulated 807 receiving yards last season.

“This is the last one, and I feel like its going to be the best one,” Hardin said. “I think it’s a year to shock the world.”

Hardin caught long touchdown passes of 83 and 75 yards last season and hauled in a pass of at least 30 yards in seven of the team’s 11 games. He ended the season catching a touchdown pass in each of the final five games of the season and averaged nearly 18 yards per reception overall.

While the deep balls were the forte, if the Hawks can have more tricks in the bag to surprise opposing defenses, that will be an advantage. QU averaged 14.28 passing yards per completion last season, which was 25th best in the NCAA and best in the GLVC.

Paul Sullivan Jr., Angel Ruiz and a few other names will also make an impact on the receiving front along with Keith Nemasango and Hans Wisnewski at the tight end position.

Sullivan enters his sixth year with the program and feels comfortable with the chemistry that has been built over the past year with Harris while he spent this summer on QU’s campus refining his craft.

“I’m just really working on sharper cuts and other breaks,” said Sullivan, who caught 36 passes for 360 yards last season and has amassed 94 catches for 937 yards during his career.

The main focal point for this group is to be consistent.

“I think the biggest thing for those guys is having that much talent back in starters is taking care of the football better. Being able to line up and run or throw the football when we choose so,” Bass said.

The projected balance presents great prospects for a system that can produce a ton of points once again this season.

“I just want to go out with a bang,” Sullivan said. “We are a very experienced group, and we have high aspirations. That’s the bottom line; it’s win or bust for us right now.”

The “all-or-nothing” explosive nature of QU’s offense led to short bursts and drives that lasted less than two minutes quite frequently coupled with plenty of turnovers which forced their defense to be on the field more than any other team in the GLVC.

“Any time you can hold on to the ball for longer, it’s going to be a benefit. As long as you can still score points, I don’t really care if it’s an 80-yard bomb shot or if it’s 10 plays,” Bass said.

Up front, the Hawks have an incredible asset in sixth-year veteran starting left tackle Wilson. He has garnered attention from multiple NFL teams already during preseason camp. Tasked with helping push this offensive forward, protect the blind side of Harris, and lead an offensive line group that retains a lot of their starters from last season.

“The thing that separates him from everybody else is his brain,” Bass said. “I mean the kid got a 32 on the Wonderlic test, which is equivalent to an engineer. He’s got two undergrads, and he’s working on a master’s degree right now.”

There was no-surprise that Wilson was a sure-fire captain selection by about 140 of his counterparts. Wilson knows as well as anyone that the battle to move the ball down the field starts with the five men up front.

“They’re all ready to dominate,” Wilson said. “We’re looking as good as we looked last year, if not better,”

Wilson alongside Cade Cameron, Mario Rowland, and Palmyra native Cole Dietrich, who can play all five positions up front, gives this unit lots of returning experience. Many other names will circulate this position group up front led by Offensive Line Coach Tim Ladd such as Nathan Smith who has impressed during preseason camp.

The running back room is full of depth with the two-headed monster of All-GLVC running backs Tremayne Lee and Taylor Temple both expected to be back into the mix. Then, you can add in a healthy Jalen Griffin who burst on the scene as one of the premiere freshmen running backs during GLVC play in 2019. There will also be new faces fighting for carries so QU should have enough answers at the running back position which seems to be rocking with a “by committee” approach.

Defense

The defense experienced a roller-coaster ride like no other last season. A unit that that nearly led the NCAA in takeaways, but at the same time was toward the bottom of the country in yards allowed presented a weird, hard to explain irony. This year’s group is under new leadership and welcomes a few new players that should help the unit play free, easy, and can “fly around” to the football as the coaching staff has echoed.

The defensive line was dynamic last year and should be able to penetrate the backfield frequently this season.

David Tabakovic is expected to be an impact player on the defensive line in his return to the team. Defensive lineman Dale Dambek added strength this offseason and should take another step forward this year after posting three sacks a season ago. The depth at this position also helps players not have to play as many snaps and be primed for a big rush up front which should benefit Cole Schnettgoecke as well who had six tackles for loss last season (most returning on the team).

New defensive coordinator Michael Pannone previously oversaw the defense line last year, and that group played a big role in helping QU recover a nation-best 22 fumbles in 11 games.

“The biggest thing is were going to be protected in the back end, and we’re going to stop the run. Our guys believe in what we’re doing. Our focus is flying around and getting to the football,” Pannone said.

QND grads Lake Bergman and Jackson Connell, Brock Inman, Peyten Chappel and Trevon Rhodes are all pieces of the puzzle at linebacker which looks to be a loaded group that also features a few other newcomers you can expect to see on the gridiron this season.

“There are five to six guys that at any point in time can go in there, and I feel comfortable with them playing” Pannone said. “They’re really good at what they do, they’re just smart and they’ll get us in the right spot which is phenomenal.”

The multi-time First Team All-GLVC selection Chappel has already put together a decorated career with QU and will lead the defensive unit again. His experience helps the defense stay on point, and Pannone says it’s like having another coach right out there on the field.

Linebacker Trevon Rhodes also provides a strong, athletic and experienced presence that makes this unit so dangerous.

“Really working on taking the ball away from the other team,” Rhodes said. “We’re really focused on getting to the ball,”

Rhodes is going to help direct the linebackers alongside Chappel.

“I really think our biggest strength is our leadership. We’ve got a lot of big leaders in this position group that’ll just help our young guys,” Rhodes said.

Special Teams

Special teams are a unit that Bass oversees, and it will look much different with the graduation of longtime All-Conference kicker Michael Klotz, who now serves as an assistant coach at QHS.

QU returns punter Bryce Broussard, and Devon Parrot has also done well from a punting standpoint which makes the depth for this group exciting. Drew Lenzen has had a solid camp kicking, and Tyler Grover will be the new starting long snapper.

“Tyler has done a phenomenal job so far throughout camp of being very consistent,” Bass said. “From an aiming standpoint, his release, he’s done an awesome job so I’m very excited about him.”

The return game should have a similar look to last season.

Closing Time

“My biggest thing is I want to have fun.” Bass said. “Because when you started playing football, that was what it was about. It was about fun.”

Hawks will engage in an 11-game schedule which features the first-ever Thursday night game in school history against Glenville State College on Sept. 1, followed by another Thursday date Sept. 8 with Trinity International (IL) before they hit the road in week three at Walsh University (Ohio).

