Hospital Report: August 29, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Thomas Lawrence Hemmerle age 74, of Quincy, died August 27 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Larry “Mickey” Nutt, 76, of Quincy died on August 26 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Janice Mae Brassfield, 85, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 25 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Ben & Autumn Schweizer of Warsaw, IL.. Girl

