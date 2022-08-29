Hospital Report: August 29, 2022
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Deaths:
Thomas Lawrence Hemmerle age 74, of Quincy, died August 27 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Larry “Mickey” Nutt, 76, of Quincy died on August 26 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Janice Mae Brassfield, 85, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 25 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Ben & Autumn Schweizer of Warsaw, IL.. Girl
