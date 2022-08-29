Hot and humid. Then, a chance of strong to severe storms.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Today is a very summer-like day. Most of the day will shape up mostly sunny, hot and humid. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Due to the higher humidity levels, feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s. The main focus of the forecast though is on a cold front that will be arriving later this evening and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will develop to our northwest and then will slide southeastward. The storms will first impact the northern tier of the Tri-Stats. Some of those storms are then expected to fizzle out. However, more storms will develop as the cold front continues to push through the area. With instability and shear available to the storms, a few of them could be strong to severe. The main threats would be strong damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and large hail. The showers and thunderstorms will continue into the first half of the night, but the severe potential will lessen.

