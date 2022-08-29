Ill. 57 meeting wants the community’s input

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Economic Development Foundation is having an open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Atrium to seek community input on possibilities for improving Ill. 57.

Officials urge the community to attend the open house and make their voices heard.

“It’s so important for our community, whether or not you live on highway 57 or travel it or have a business there, to come out and look at the different options for upgrades,” said Moore.

GREDF has been working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on what they can do to improve the highway.

“This is a critical juncture where IDOT is going to make their decision on what they’re going to recommend based off of public input,” said Kyle Moore, GREDF president. “So now’s the time to take a look at the different layouts of the design and say whether or not you like it or not.”

This is the first step being taken to make improvements.

Upgrades include things as adding turn lanes and making some roads bidirectional.

Moore said you can visit IDOT’s website to give your input on Ill. 57 if you are unable to make the meeting.

