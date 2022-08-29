KidzPacks looking for more sponsors

KidzPack is looking for more local sponsors.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - KidzPacks is an organization that gives eligible elementary school students meals and snacks to take home for the weekend.

KidzPacks officials said it’s important that they get more sponsors.

“Studies have shown time and time again that a hungry child does not learn as well as a child who is well fed,” said KidzPack Coordinator Jessica Dedert. “To just take that out of a student’s daily stress, it’s just really important for them to be able to know that they have that to count on.”

The program has about 1,000 students enlisted in KidzPacks.

It costs $100 to create packs for a year for a student.

On Sept. 8, they’re having a virtual event on Facebook for people in the community to sponsor a child.

“We’ve had students this summer asking when KidzPacks is going to start back up,” said Dedert. “We’ve had students asking at the beginning of the school year already asking when are the first bags coming home. They do rely on them.”

Dedert is hoping to get at least 200 kids sponsored.

You can visit their Facebook page for how you can donate and volunteer for KidzPacks.

