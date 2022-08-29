La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - A La Grange man was found guilty Friday on all counts charged for the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl that was left in his care, according to the Scotland County, Mo., circuit clerk.

Court records show that, with less than 2 hours of deliberation, the jury found 38-year-old Marcus Mays guilty of first-degree murder, seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

After Judge Rick Roberts read the verdict, Mays’ attorneys’ asked the judge for an extension of time to file a motion for a new trial. Roberts granted that extension.

Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mays hit the child in the head numerous times with his hand.

The girl was later taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where she died Aug. 21, 2018.

Mays’ sentencing is set for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.