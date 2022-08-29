Nauvoo looks to finish summer tourism season strong

NAUVOO, Illinois (WGEM) - Nauvoo is looking to punctuate a strong summer tourism turnout with the 84th Annual Grape Festival this weekend.

Nauvoo Area Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grant said 2022 has been a bounce back year for the city.

“We’ve had a lot more involvement by the community and by the businesses in the chamber,” Grant said. “There’s a lot of excitement on what we can do to generate additional forms of interest for people to come here and visit Nauvoo as a tourist destination.”

Grant said Nauvoo is now transitioning to an “off-season” approach as the summer nears it’s end. The city will now rely on weekend events to keep attracting tourists.

He said the Grape Festival will carry summer success into the fall.

“The summer for Nauvoo is a great place to get a good start on what you need annually as a business, but it ends up that you still need to supplement with additional activities,” Grant said.

Due to the pandemic, some businesses left town. For businesses like Hotel Nauvoo, having a bounce back year was not an option.

The hotel’s assistant manager Shanna Long said during the height of the pandemic, there were hardly every any overnight guests and their restaurant was takeout-only.

The resurgence of tourists has Hotel Nauvoo now serving up to 500 customers per night during the weekend. Long said a large portion of their business comes from out-of-towners.

“We got some [customers] from Fort Madison, some from Keokuk but we didn’t get anything like what we get now where people drive even up to two hours just to come and have dinner with us,” Long said.

One couple that is visiting Nauvoo is Lee and Shirleen Jonas. For nearly two years, Hotel Nauvoo didn’t have guests travel from Utah like the Jonas’ did.

The Jonas family traveled to Nauvoo to visit the Nauvoo Temple and historic homes.

“I think it’s just been wonderful, I’ve loved going throughout the village,” Shirleen Jonas said. “We’ve been there every single day and some of Nauvoo’s little shops here are some of the cutest little things.”

The Grape Festival begins on Friday, Sept. 2 with food vendors, live music and Joe’s Old Fashioned Fun Armband Night.

A full agenda for the Grape Festival can be found here.

