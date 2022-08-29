Quincy making progress on summer road projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy city officials said they are making good progress on getting their summer road work projects done.

Engineering manager Steve Bange says the biggest project they have going on right now is the work on North 12 Street from Seminary Road to Kochs Lane, with crews finishing installing gutters and sidewalks and about to begin road resurfacing.

He said they’ve also completed other projects like Payson Avenue from 16th to 20th, and work on 8th Street around Quincy Notre Dame.

Bange said the weather has been working in their favor.

“We haven’t had too many delays at all with the weather,” he said. “Hot dry conditions are pretty good for the contractors to get their work done.”

Capital improvements are also coming to the city’s 4th, 5th and 6th wards.

Aldermen approved 1.7 million to replace crumbling sidewalks, pavement and replace water lines at the meeting last Monday.

The city is also targeting six stretches of road for resurfacing using funds from the state’s gas tax.

Those roads include Oak Street from 5th to 8th, Southern Lane, Amber Avenue, Emery Drive, Lawrence Road, Shirlen Drive, and North Branch Street as well as South 28th and Midland Drive.

Engineering manager Steve Bange said bids will open September 14 and they’re hoping to get as many as possible done before the new year.

“Most of that is up to the contractor,” he said. “It depends on their schedule and what equipment and everything they have available and what work they have to do.”

Bange said the weather also plays role in how many of those projects that can get to as contractors usually shut down paving operations around the end of November.

