Stolen Scotland County farm equipment found

SCOTLAND, Mo. (WGEM) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has found farm equipment that was stolen from Ed’s Machinery on June 9, according to Sheriff Bryan Whitney.

Whitney said his office followed up on over 60 tips with the most recent leading officers to Kankakee, Illinois.

According to Whitney, his office provided information to state police, who were able to find stolen equipment as well as farm equipment stolen from other locations.

Whitney said a Massey 4710 tractor and Rhino hay rake were stolen by a man using a fake $67,500 cashier’s check.

The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name, but Whitney said his office hopes to file felony charges this week.

The Scotland Co. Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Illinois Tri-county Auto Theft Task Force and the Kankakee Co. Sheriff’s office.

