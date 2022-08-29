Thunderstorms possible from now through the overnight hours

QUINCY (WGEM) - From now till about 10 PM parts of the Tri-State area look like they could see some strong thunderstorms. The area of most concerned would be the southeastern portion of the region. We are seeing the potential for some heavy rain develop for Northern Adams County.

Summer time temps will remain even with the passage of a cold front (Max Inman)

A cold front passes through the area and it will take with it any potential for rain for the Tri-State area. If you do not get any rain Monday the chances of rain over the next five days look almost nonexistent. Along with the dry forecast, temperatures will also remain seasonably warm with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s all the way through this weekend. It is possible temperatures could reach near 90 degrees on Saturday.

