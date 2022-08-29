US says it’s reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

(Source: CNN, WPTV, Truth Social, Twitter, POOL)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the Aug. 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and ensure that any that might be protected by claims of legal privilege be set aside.

In revealing that the department had completed its review of potentially privileged communications, law enforcement officials appeared to be suggesting that the appointment of a third-party special master might now be moot. The department had been relying on a specialized team to filter out potentially privileged communications and said Monday that it had completed its review of those materials before the judge’s order.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said on Saturday that it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master — which would be an early procedural win for the Trump legal team — but gave the department an opportunity to respond and scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further.

The judge also directed the Justice Department to submit under seal a more detailed description of the materials that were seized from Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, something the department on Monday said it would do.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

___

For more AP coverage of Donald Trump-related investigations, go to https://apnews.com/hub/trump-investigations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
New business JustTasking is created to help you save time.
A new local business designed to help Adams County residents save time

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say