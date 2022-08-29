Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. (WISN, CARRIE BARNHILL, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others.

Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering.

“I’m not fine, but I’m doing OK,” she said.

Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and legs. She hopes to be able to walk again in nine to 12 weeks.(Source: WISN via CNN)

Barnhill was in town from Colorado to visit family. She says she was sitting outside with her sister, her sister’s husband, a family friend and the unnamed suspect’s sister when the gunman opened fire.

“Being military, I fell to the floor and just played dead,” she said. “You know, when you’re laying there, not knowing whether you’re going to live or die, and you’re in that situation, it’s a terrifying situation.”

Barnhill said three bullets hit one of her feet, two hit the other and one hit her leg.

“Even when the bullets was going in my feet, I did not move because being retired from the Air Force, I knew that would be a sign that I was still alive. When the police came, they wouldn’t let me look at all, but I knew that my sister was not going to make it,” she said.

Barnhill says her 82-year-old sister, Shirley Mallory, was right in the line of fire. Mallory’s husband suffered multiple gunshots wounds to his lower extremities and spinal cord, she says. The family friend was also shot and hospitalized.

Shirley Mallory, 82, was caught in the line of fire, her sister said. She was killed in the...
Shirley Mallory, 82, was caught in the line of fire, her sister said. She was killed in the shooting.(Source: Carrie Barnhill, WISN via CNN)

Police said they believe the suspect then set the house next door on fire. He has not been taken into custody at this time.

Still, Barnhill said she’s choosing to forgive the man who took so much from her.

“The only way that I can find peace is I have to forgive him and go on with my life. God is not finished with me yet. So, I just thank the Lord for saving my life,” she said.

She hopes to be able to walk again in nine to 12 weeks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADM in Keokuk closes permanently
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
New business JustTasking is created to help you save time.
A new local business designed to help Adams County residents save time

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say