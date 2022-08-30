1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility

The facility has suspended the employees involved while it investigates. (KGO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said.

Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.

“We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family,” Atria told the station in a statement.

The facility has suspended the employees involved while it investigates and the facility also is cooperating with authorities, the statement said.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

However, Marcia Cutchin told KRON-TV that the dead resident was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Elizabeth Murison Maxwell.

Maxwell arrived at the hospital with “severe blistering of her mouth and throat and esophagus,” Cutchin said.

Atria told the family that the substance was an “alkaline cleaning solution that eats protein,” she said.

Her mother had dementia and was incapable of feeding herself, she said.

Maxwell leaves eight children and 20 grandchildren, her daughter said.

