3 officers hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure after arresting man on narcotics, police say

Three police officers in North Carolina were hospitalized for secondary drug exposure on Sunday after encountering the same man. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Three police officers in North Carolina were hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure on Sunday after encountering the same man.

According to the Sunset Beach Police Department, the officers were exposed to narcotics during an arrest.

Police responded to a call for two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two people were arrested for felony drug possession, but suddenly, one of the officers began to feel sick.

An ambulance rushed the officer to the hospital for suspected secondary narcotics exposure.

One of the people who was arrested was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Once he was released, a second officer drove the man from the hospital to the jail.

While en route, the officer began to feel sick and called for assistance. That officer was also taken to the hospital via ambulance for suspected secondary drug exposure.

A third officer then picked up the man and brought him to the Brunswick County Detention Center, but after dropping him off, that officer also began to feel sick and was taken to the hospital.

Sunset Beach police said all three officers have been released from the hospital.

Teams in hazmat suits sealed the drugs to be moved. The State Bureau of Investigation will test the drugs to find out what they are.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for identity theft
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center, truck
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center

Latest News

QHS Midfielder Evan Shon Ready To Face Rock Island On The Soccer Pitch Tonight At Flinn
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Soccer
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
QND Raiders Golf Team Compete At Westview Against Central, Pittsfield, & Illini West
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30)
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
Braxton Schaefer, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to cut his hair to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school