City of Quincy loan Quincy Regional Airport $1.2M for solar panel project

QUINCY (WGEM) - We now know how the city of Quincy will most likely fund renewable energy at the Quincy Regional Airport.

At the end of spring, the city approved a plan to bring solar energy to the airport.

The city’s finance committee voted to approve a resolution to figure out where the funds for the project will come from.

Comptroller Sheri Ray said $1.2 million from the city’s general fund will cover the cost as a loan.

“So when the city adopted the budget, we didn’t plan for where we were going to pay for it,” said Ray. “So now that the project’s getting close to us making our disbursement, we feel that the best source would be the general fund would give a loan to the airport.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Mike Farha made a motion to approve this resolution with a 1% interest rate and non-forgivable loan.

Ray expects it will be paid back over the next 16 years.

She said this recommendation will go before the city council next Monday for approval.

