Cruise ships bring tourism to Fort Madison

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - American Cruise Lines docked in Fort Madison today, allowing tourists to get a small look into the Tri-State area.

They came in on the American Melody which brings in around 200 visitors to each destination.

Sheaffer Pen Museum Director Dan Reppert said over the summer, he’s seen at least 30 people per cruise ship in his shop.

He said that when tourists purchase local goods its a big boost to the Lee County economy.

“I get some requests for everyday items ‘where can I go to get this’ but all in all, it’s a great situation for us, it’s paid off well I think,” said Reppert.

Reppert keeps a log of all visitors who come to the museum.

He said this summer, he’s seen people from the cruise line come as far as Spain.

