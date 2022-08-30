FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for identity theft
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center, truck
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center

Latest News

QHS Midfielder Evan Shon Ready To Face Rock Island On The Soccer Pitch Tonight At Flinn
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Soccer
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
QND Raiders Golf Team Compete At Westview Against Central, Pittsfield, & Illini West
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30)
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
Braxton Schaefer, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to cut his hair to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school