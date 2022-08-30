Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont

Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A fire broke out near the corner of Vermont Street and 8th Street.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Quincy fire crews are on the scene.

Authorities said the building was abandoned and believe there’s no damage to neighboring structures.

Officials said they aren’t sure of the extent of the damage to the building yet.

WGEM News has a crew on the scene and will be updating the story with new information.

