Fort Madison Marina Fund looking for more money

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Marina Project in Fort Madison is making waves, but will the marina board have enough money to complete it?

As construction continues on the Fort Madison Marina, the marina board is extending their reach into the community.

When the project first began, $1.5 million was poured into the marina fund from the city of Fort Madison.

Along with that, they’ve also secured funds from local gambling dollars, federal and state funds and donations from businesses.

Fort Madison local Tom Shulz believes it’s a good investment.

“There was not a zero cost option on this marina, our marina was no longer serviceable,” Shulz said. “So we either had to refurbish what we had at a very high cost or bring in dump trucks and fill the place up and turn it into a park also at a very high cost,”

Shulz thinks even more money could be made once the marina is full open.

“What the city did with good leadership was take basically the same amount of money, put that into a fund that we were then able to parlay literally millions of more dollars because other people saw the value of this project,” Shulz said.

Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said that this covered dock cost about half a million dollars in total to construct.

Now he’s asking the community to help replenish the Fort Madison Marina Project Fund.

“Federal money going into this, private money going into this from all levels,” Mohrfeld said. “From the $100 check to the $100,000 check, this project, the support for it is humbling”

The next fundraiser for the Marina Project will take place this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the marina.

Mohrfeld said he hopes to complete all fundraising efforts by the end of the year.

